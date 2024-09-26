Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Travis Hunter subtly fires back at Richard Sherman, critics

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes football team watches the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena on December 25, 2023 in Denver, Colorado
By Federico O'donnell

The Colorado Buffaloes look to build on their recent morale-boosting victory to their Big 12 kick off. In order to remain competitive on such a tough conference, the Buffaloes will need an ‘all hands on deck’ approach and cannot step off the pedal. However, Colorado seems to be meant for the headlines. Recently, star Travis Hunter subtly fired back at Richard Sherman and other critics as he keeps up his stellar campaign on both sides of the ball.

Travis Hunter is putting on a legendary season in college football. Never before had a player been so dominant on both defense and offense. Hunter’s consistency and sheer talent has everybody talking about the Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback. Although most are amazed by Hunter’s performances, others aim at his style of play and state it is not effective in the NFL.

While Hunter is not the first athlete capable of playing both offensive and defensive snaps, few have maintained such a high standard of performance while playing every snap in every game. The Buffaloes’ superstar may indeed be a generational talent. Though Colorado and its players remain focused on the NCAA season, Hunter fired back at Richard Sherman and other critics who believe he needs to choose a primary position sooner rather than later.

Stop speaking on me. Let me play football,” Travis Hunter posted on his Instagram account.

Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass during the game with Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake Ut.

Sherman’s comments on Hunter

The former NFL cornerback and Super Bowl champion had commented on Hunter’s duality and expressed his skepticism on the transition to professional football.

Boy those coordinators on offense, they’re going to test you,” Sherman stated on St.Brown podcast. “These quarterbacks are going to say, ‘Hey let’s see how in shape you are by the end of the fourth quarter. We just saw you run three go routes, I’m about to bring our third receiver in to run you on three more go routes, and then let Amon-Ra go ahead and do work baby’.”

Furthermore, Sherman shared his thoughts on Hunter’s skillset and insisted he should stick to one position when he gets to the NFL.

I think he goes as a corner just because receivers his size… he’s not a special size, super dynamic route runner. He’s a great athlete and he’s smooth so he can get it done. I’m sure if he focused on receiver he could be elite but as a corner, he just looks natural.”

Although Sherman did not mean to disrespect or take anything away from Hunter’s game, the latter did not take the comments lightly and intends to keep doing what he is currently doing. If it ain’t broken don’t fix it.

Hunter and the Buffaloes will be back in action on September 28th as they travel to Orlando. Colorado will clash with the UCF Knights in their second Big 12 matchup. Both teams currently hold 1-0 conference records, making this next game crucial for their aspirations.

Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

