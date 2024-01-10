Lionel Messi and Argentina are currently in first place of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Conmebol with 15 points after six matches. However, a big sanction has been announced and that might complicate their journey to defend the title won in Qatar 2022.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a partial stadium closure on the national team. This penalty is a result of incidents that occurred during the games played from September to November in 2023.

Argentina will have to close at least 50% of the seats in the stadium they select as host venue for the match against Chile in September of 2024. A huge disadvantage facing a historic rival in the qualifiers.

The decision is a consequence of “team misconduct (delayed kick-off), discrimination (discriminatory behavior by supporters) and invasion of the field of play” during the games against Ecuador and Uruguay.

Lionel Messi and Argentina receive big sanctions

Furthermore, Argentina’s Football Association will have to pay a fine of 58 000 dollars for the incidents in those two matches and another one of 23 000 dollars for “lack of order or discipline in or around the stadium” during the game at Maracana Stadium when they faced Brazil.

The match between Brazil and Argentina caused a global scandal when the police clashed with several Argentine fans in the stadium. Messi approached the stands and then instructed his teammates to go to the locker room, delaying the start of the match.

It’s remarkable that FIFA did not impose a stadium ban or a reduction in seating capacity for Brazil as the host nation of that match. Instead, they will only have to pay a fine of 58 000 dollars for “failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in and around the stadium and lack of order or discipline in the stadium.”