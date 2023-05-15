Lionel Messi and Barcelona return: Where the situation is at the moment

The story of Lionel Messi and Barcelona may have another chapter, the first one will be hard to duplicate. At Barcelona, Messi was the standout star among stars as Barcelona became the best team in the world.

Messi scored an astonishing 672 goals in 778 matches and won 34 titles among them 4 UEFA Champions Leagues. Messi went on to break all kinds of records for the club and LaLiga, making him without a doubt the most important player in Barcelona’s and LaLiga’s history.

Now according to Veronica Brunati, Joan Laporta is starting the preparations for Messi if he indeed decides to return, here is where the situation is at.

Barcelona and Messi’s return key points so far

According to Brunati, Barcelona wants to have Messi signed in June. Not only that it is the desire of Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona for next season.

Messi would accept a pay cut to return to Barcelona, and the Messi camp has greenlit formal negotiations between club and player. LaLiga, an important player in the whole process, will give Barcelona until May 19th to present the economic structure of the deal and approve the player’s signing.

Barcelona will ask LaLiga for a written document showing that Messi can be registered to avoid the issues that occurred two seasons ago which saw Messi leave due to technicalities to PSG.

If Messi resigns with Barcelona, it would be a brutal blow to Major League Soccer who are hoping to land the Argentine and improve the exposure of MLS worldwide. It also seems that Messi has no desire to go to Saudi Arabia.