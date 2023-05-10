Sergio Busquets' announced he will say goodbye to Barcelona after 18 years, and apart from Lionel Messi, a Real Madrid star also sent him a message on social media.

All good things come to an end. Sergio Busquets, the last survivor of the Barcelona team that won everything under Pep Guardiola, has confirmed this will be his final season at the Camp Nou.

The veteran midfielder, who turns 35 in July, will hit the free agency in the summer as his current deal with Barça runs out in June. Needless to say, his departure marks the end of the greatest chapter in club history.

Lionel Messi took to Instagram shortly after the team made the announcement on social media, showing his affection for his former teammate while wishing him the best for the future. Even Real Madrid star Luka Modric, an icon of the lifelong rivals, dedicated a tweet to Busquets.

Messi, Modric react to Sergio Busquets' departure from Barcelona

"On the pitch, always with the 5 but in reality as a player and a person you are a 10, Busi. I wish you all the best in your new stage and always, to you and your whole family. Thank you for everything on and off the field, there were so many moments we spent together, many good and some also complicated. They will stay forever!," Messi wrote on Instragam.

"One of the best midfielders I've ever played against. It has been a pleasure," Modric wrote on Twitter in a massive sign of respect. After all, it's about legends recognizing each other.

Busquets now has a big decision to make in his career. According to reports, he could take his talents to MLS or Saudi Arabia. Either way, it looks like he still has enough left in the tank to sign one last big deal.