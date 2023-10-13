Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar have the top three positions in the ranking of the world’s highest-paid soccer players in 2023. The information was as published by prestigious Forbes magazine.

Cristiano signed with Al Nassr after the Qatar 2022 World Cup and became the leader of a revolution for the sport in Saudi Arabia with a massive contract. He is in the top spot of the table earning $260 million per season.

Lionel Messi is second with total earnings of $135 million. After two very complicated years at Paris Saint-Germain, the legend signed a new deal to play for Inter Miami in the MLS

In the third position is Neymar, who also left PSG and went to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. With an extensive list of sponsors, the Brazilian earns $112 million per season.

Who are the highest-paid players in soccer?

After Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar, Kylian Mbappe appears in fourth place. In fact, he lost one position from the 2022 list, but still leads the table of players who are currently in Europe. The French star has earnings of $110 million per season.

Karim Benzema, who wasn’t in the Top 10 last season while playing for Real Madrid, took the fifth place thanks to his massive new contract with Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. The striker earns $106 million per season.

Sadio Mane is in a very similar situation as Benzema. He got the eight position in the list with $52 million. After he left Bayern Munich, the agreement with Al Nassr gave him an extraordinary salary.

Premier League had a big impact on the list

Three players from the Premier League are also in the top places of the list. Erling Haaland with $58 million, Mohamed Salah with $53 million and Kevin De Bruyne with $39 million.

They are followed by Harry Kane ($36 million) who just signed with Bayern Munich after leaving Tottenham and Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona ($34 million).

Cristiano Ronaldo and his never-ending rivalry with Lionel Messi

A few weeks ago, during a press conference with Portugal’s national team, Cristiano Ronaldo unexpectedly clarified this supposed big rivalry he’s had with Lionel Messi over the years. The statement shocked the media as it’s very rare that any of them talks about the other publicly.

“The rivalry with Messi? I don’t see things that way. It was a good rivalry. The rivalry is over. If you love Cristiano, you don’t have to hate Messi or vice versa. We are two good, or very good players (laughs). Both of us changed the history of soccer. We are respected worldwide, that’s the most important thing. He is making his own path and I am making mine. And the legacy continues.”

In an incredible moment, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed if he’s a friend of Lionel Messi after all that has surrounded them. “We have shared the stage for 15 years, and we ended up being, I won’t say friends, I’ve never had dinner with him (laughs), but we are colleagues in the profession and we respect each other.”