Inter Miami are not done shopping, first the MLS club bagged Luis Suarez for 2024, now a report from Argentina indicates that Tata Martino and Lionel Messi have spoken to another Argentine national teamer, this time it being Boca Juniors defender Marcos Rojo.

According to Minuto Uno, Marcos Rojo, 33, has been in communication with Messi, who is in Rosario on vacation, and the Inter Miami brass about a possible move to the MLS side. Rojo has a contract with Los Xeneizes until December 2025. Rojo has been with Boca Juniors since 2021 and has won four titles, all domestic.

At the moment Inter Miami has not sent a formal proposal to the Argentine giants but one should be arriving in the coming days as the MLS transfer market gets into high gear.

Marcos Rojo bio

Marcos Rojo has 61 caps for Argentina and was named one of the best players in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina came in second. Rojo played in two World Cups with Argentina and also played for Estudiantes La Plata, Spartak Moscow, Sporting Lisbon, and Manchester United.

Known as a slick but hard nose defender, Rojo may be an added bonus to a team that leaked a lot of goals last season as was the case with Inter Miami.

Pablo Solari to MLS?

Rojo is not the only Argentine on the radar of an MLS club, River Plate star and winger Pablo Solari is rumored to be on the wish list of the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Reports from Argentina have a transfer fee of $10 million going River Plate’s way shortly and given the stacked team that River Plate has they may be tempted to accept the offer. Solari is the player that provided the most goals and assists for the Argentine champions in 2023.