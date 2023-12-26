Luis Suárez is heading to Inter Miami, after nearly six months of negotiations and almost 4 years of courtship by MLS, Lucho is off to Major League Soccer. Luis Suárez once was on the Seattle Sounders radar after serving as a sort of interpreter while the Rave Green were negotiating with future club legend Nicolás Lodeiro.

Inter Miami and with the arrival of Lionel Messi, finally were able to convince of the all-time leading scorer of the Uruguayan national team to make South Florida his home, Suárez accepted and has signed a deal that will keep him in MLS for 1 year with an option for a second.

Suárez and Inter Miami have a huge year ahead of them, the team is being set up for a MLS Cup or bust season, they will also play in Concacaf Champions Cup as well as embark on a tour of Asia in January.

Who gave up their number for Luis Suárez?

Luis Suárez already has his jersey on sale at the Inter Miami team store and the famed Uruguayan will use the number 9. Last season that number belonged to Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana.

The 23-year-old striker has played two seasons with the club and has 23 goals in 65 appearances across all competitions. Leonardo Campana has won a Leagues Cup with Inter Miami and has been capped 15 times for Ecuador.

Inter Miami preseason

Inter Miami will have a busy preseason as the club will play against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr as well as play at home against Lionel Messi’s childhood team Newell’s Old Boys which promises to be an emotional game for the World champion.