Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are making the most of a “bad” situation, as the Miami club languishes in last place in the MLS East, Tata Martino’s side has capitalized on the one-shot tournaments, making it to the semifinals of the US Open Cup and winning the Leagues Cup.

For Lionel Messi, it’s a chance to win his unprecedented 45th professional championship, and for Inter Miami a team that struggled greatly out of the gate since 2020, a second consecutive title in a row if they can reach the final by defeating FC Cincinnati, who will be no push over. The Orange and Blue are the best team in the MLS regular season and could win the Supporters Shield by the time the season ends.

So, what is the background of the US Open Cup? When did it begin? What does it mean in US Soccer circles, here is a quick guide to the US Open Cup.

About the US Open Cup

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, commonly known as the U.S. Open Cup (USOC), is a knockout cup competition in men’s soccer in the United States of America. It is the country’s oldest ongoing national soccer competition. The first edition was held in 1914 and it pits every professional team in the US Soccer pyramid which includes, Major League Soccer, USL Championship, USL League One and National Independent Soccer Association as well as amateur teams from the Premier Development League (now USL League Two), National Premier Soccer League, the United States Adult Soccer Association, and US Club Soccer.

The teams that have won the most US Open Cups are now dissolved, and they are the Bethlehem Steel F.C. (1907–1930) and Maccabee Los Angeles (1971 – 1982). Unlike Pele, who played with the Cosmos in the old NASL, the teams of that league never played in the US Open Cup, so having a player of the caliber of Lionel Messi has added a lot of light to the tournament, usually played in small venues due to the low demand to see the games.

MLS teams that won the most US Open Cups

The MLS teams to win the most US Open Cup titles belong to the Chicago Fire, Seattle Sounders, and Sporting KC who all three have won four US Open Cup titles. The Fire won them in 1998, 2000, 2003, 2006, the Sounders in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014 and Sporting KC in 2004, 2012, 2015, 2017.