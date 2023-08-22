The Leagues Cup can thank Lionel Messi for giving the tournament a worldwide exposure that it otherwise wouldn’t have had. Major League Soccer can thank Messi for returning the league back to the forefront of world soccer and Inter Miami can thank Messi for getting the team out of the gutter and lifting the club to their first ever trophy.

Apple TV can thank Messi for uplifting the MLS Season Pass product and getting subscribers from all over the world, and lastly Messi can thank Inter Miami and MLS for doing what PSG could not do, treat the World Cup winner like the rightful best soccer star on the planet.

According to Morning Brew, MLS, Messi, Apple TV, Inter Miami, and Leagues Cup are still feeling the effects of the arrival of the Argentine in the United States and here is a checklist of the accomplishments so far of Messi in MLS.

Lionel Messi in MLS by the numbers

In 7 Leagues Cup games, Messi scored 10 goals, his first goal against Cruz Azul was seen by over 50 million viewers on Twitter in just 24 hours.

Inter Miami wins first ever championship since founding.

Messi's Inter Miami kit was Fanatics' top seller across all sports last month.

Subscriptions to Apple’s MLS Season Pass have more than doubled⁠.

Resale ticket prices have jumped as much as 1,700% wherever Messi plays.

Inter Miami’s Instagram account now has over 14 million followers, more than any team in the NFL, MLB, or NHL⁠.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami return to action on Wednesday against FC Cincinnati in the semifinals of the US Open Cup, the oldest domestic club championship in the United States.