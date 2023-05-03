It should be no surprise that Manchester United, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona are among the richest teams in the world, but where do MLS teams rank?

Sportico put out a list of the wealthiest soccer teams in the world, as is custom the richest clubs are some of European soccer’s most traditional franchises. On top of the list of 20 teams is Manchester United worth $5.9 billion, despite their sporting woes the Red Devils continue to be a major power when it comes to value.

Second is Real Madrid at $5.2 Billion, followed by FC Barcelona at $4.95 Billion. Liverpool and Bayern Munich round out the top 5, with $4.7 and $4.4 Billion respectively.

17 of the 20 teams are all in Europe and spread out among the EPL, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1. The only three clubs outside of Europe are three MLS teams, coming in at 16,17,18th place respectively.

Highest valued MLS clubs

The three teams in question are LAFC worth $900 million, the LA club is once again a finalist for the Concacaf Champions League and the current MLS champions. Bitter rivals LA Galaxy come in at $865 million, despite falling off the pecking order as an MLS elite club due to their poor on-field performance.

Atlanta United is 18th with a value of $855 million, the five stripes came into MLS hitting the ground running winning the MLS Cup, a US Open Cup, and Campeones Cup in their short history. They are also a powerful team in the MLS transfer market having made the league’s most expensive incoming and outgoing transfers.