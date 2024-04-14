Yassine Cheuko took over social media by protecting Lionel Messi during the match between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium.

Yassine Cheuko, the famous bodyguard of Lionel Messi, made headlines again during the match between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium.

The expectations to see Messi were enormous after the home team decided not to play the match at Children’s Mercy Park. In order to have a bigger impact, they chose the home of the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

For that reason, the 72,610 spectators set an impressive record as the fourth-highest attendance for a single match in MLS history. Messi’s impact in the United States has been just amazing.

During the second half, a kid had already jumped onto the field to take a photo with Leo. However, when a man tried to repeat the feat at the 90th minute, Cheuko sprang into action, running spectacularly from the sideline.

Who is Lionel Messi’s bodyguard?

Lionel Messi’s bodyguard at Inter Miami is named Yassine Cheuko and he is an expert in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). For many months, Cheuko was rumored to be a former soldier of the United States with experience in the US Navy performing missions at Iraq and Afghanistan. However, that theory has been dismissed.

How much money does the famous bodyguard of Lionel Messi earn?

When the first videos of Cheuko protecting Lionel Messi became a hit on social media, the portal “The Distin” published the salary of the famous bodyguard. The reports poined out Yassine earns $250 000 for taking care of Leo, Antonela Roccuzzo and the Argentine’s family.