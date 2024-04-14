Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi had a special episode at Arrowhead Stadium before the match between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi are two legends in the history of sports. The quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs has won the Super Bowl three times, while the Argentine player reached the pinnacle of his career by lifting the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Undoubtedly, in their respective disciplines, both are in the debate to be the best of all time. In Mahomes’ case, his pursuit is trying to catch up to Tom Brady. Leo is already in the top tier with Pele and Diego Armando Maradona.

During an MLS match between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City, the NFL star welcomed Messi to his ‘home’, and as expected, the moment became a trending topic on social media.

The game was one of the most anticipated of the year and had one of the Top 5 attendances in the league’s history with over 72 000 spectators. An impressive turnout that ended with a 3-2 victory for The Herons.

Video: Patrick Mahomes meets Lionel Messi

Minutes before the match, as the teams were about to take the field, Lionel Messi encountered Patrick Mahomes in the hallways of Arrowhead Stadium’s locker rooms. In fact, in the video, you can also see Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid in the background.

Messi notices that Mahomes is in one of the rooms, approaches to greet him for a hug, and the quarterback responds with a greeting message. “What’s up man? Good luck, man. Have fun out there.”

Leo seems to answer by saying something back, although that phrase isn’t audible in the recording. The Chiefs’ quarterback acknowledges it: “Yeah, for sure.” A historic moment between two greats of sport.