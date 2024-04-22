The Argentine World Cup winner is almost certain to obtain two key records of the Florida franchise.

Inter Miami played their first game in Major League Soccer in 2020, with very little history the club in its first five seasons have only won one title, the Leagues Cup, and have been to the playoffs twice in four seasons.

With a modest history the club is looking towards Lionel Messi to change perception and place Inter Miami as the premier team in MLS. So far so good, since the arrival of Messi, Inter Miami won their first ever championship, the club made it to the finals of the US Open Cup, and are at the moment are the best team of the 2024 season after 10 games.

Inter Miami can be described with one name… Lionel Messi. Still, the greatest player in the world is never above setting personal and team records and Messi is getting close on two main records of the club.

Lionel Messi close to all-time goals and assists record at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is only 9 goals away from tying fellow Argentine national team teammate Gonzalo Higuaín, who from 2020-2022 played 70 matches and scored 29 goals. Higuaín was often disinterested during his stay in Miami, and it was not until his final season did the former Real Madrid striker play to his potential.



Messi, who in only 23 games has 20 goals, will most likely surpass the record, possibly by the time he leaves for the Copa America.



When it comes to assists, Messi is competing with fellow teammate Robert Taylor, who has 14 assists in 86 games, Messi is currently at 10 in 23 matches, and one figures will have more assists than Taylor this season.



Messi in 2024 is back to his old dominating ways as currently the best player in history has nine goals in nine matches.