Lionel Messi had another extraordinary night for Inter Miami against Nashville SC in MLS.

Lionel Messi is inevitable and unstoppable in the MLS. The Argentine legend had another epic night for Inter Miami during a 3-1 victory over Nashville SC. As a consequence, The Herons reached 18 points as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

The elimination from the Concacaf Champions Cup is part of the past as Messi has been a key factor for two consecutive victories after the bitter episode at Monterrey.

A spectacular goal at Arrowhead Stadium facing Sporting Kansas City and now a brace at home to secure the triumph over Nashville are promising news for Inter Miami to believe Leo is close of being a 100% healthy.

This Saturday, Miami started behind early with an own goal from Franco Negri (2′), but Messi led another comeback scoring in the 11th minute, delivering an assist for Sergio Busquets (39′) and then converting a penalty kick (81′).

Lionel Messi scores two goals for Inter Miami vs Nashville SC

After the victory against Nashville SC, Lionel Messi has scored 7 goals and provided 6 assists in 6 matches played. Despite the games he missed due to injury, Leo is currently the best player in the MLS.

Now, one of the great advantages for Messi is that he will have full weeks of rest since he will no longer have to compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

This will allow him to keep Inter Miami at the top of the Eastern Conference and prepare to compete in the Copa America with Argentina. Enjoy Messi’s goals at Chase Stadium.