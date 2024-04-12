Many things have been said about the past of Yassine Cheuko, but Lionel Messi's bodyguard recently shared more information about his background.

Lionel Messi started a new chapter in his life and career by joining MLS last year, with his personal bodyguard Yassine Cheuko following the Inter Miami star anywhere he goes in the US.

Like pretty much anything that surrounds Leo, the bodyguard has drawn a lot of attention in the last year, but people didn’t know much about him. There were many rumors about Cheuko, including that he was an American Navy SEAL, but he recently shed more light into his past in a recent Instagram post.

“Growing up in a poor neighborhood in Paris and starting a new life in Miami gave me the best of both worlds: Paris’ Elegance and Miami’s vibrant colors,” wrote Cheuko as he introduced his fashion brand Voclain Clothing.

Cheuko was reportedly part of the security team at Paris Saint-Germain, where he seemed to forge such a good relationship with Messi that the Argentine hired him for his new adventure in South Florida.

Former PSG players such as Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes reacted to Cheuko’s post, celebrating his new venture. Messi reacted with a like, which is not something he frequently does.

When Tata Martino denied Cheuko’s past as a soldier

In an interview with The Athletic in October 2023, Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino denied the rumors claiming Cheuko was part of the US military force back in the day.

“The reality is that so many people invent stories that end up causing problems for the protagonists involved. He had never been to the United States. He wasn’t in the war or part of the U.S. military. All of those reports about him over the past weeks are all false,” Martino said.

“… He’s an excellent guy who works with a lot of dedication, always focused. And he’s a close part of our staff, as well. At least confirm things instead of repeating what one outlet says. Then the next outlet repeats the same report and so on. The whole world is watching Inter Miami because of Leo. And because (Yassine works) closely with Leo, those reports become a giant smoke bomb that is false and that can cause issues for a guy who is a very good person.”