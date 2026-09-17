Lionel Messi draws Ballon d’Or endorsement from David Beckham, Casemiro after Campeones Cup

Following his stellar performance in the Campeones Cup, Lionel Messi earned glowing Ballon d'Or endorsements from teammate Casemiro and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

There is a compelling new frontrunner in the Ballon d’Or conversation as Lionel Messi continues to command the spotlight following his MVP performance in Inter Miami‘s 2026 Campeones Cup victory. In the wake of the triumph, teammate Casemiro and club co-owner David Beckham offered candid takes on the Argentine icon’s candidacy for the prestigious award.

“When you watch him deliver on nights like this, or recall what he did at the World Cup, his inclusion in the Ballon d’Or discussion isn’t luck,” Beckham told Apple TV following Miami’s 2-0 victory. “He was the best player in this tournament at 39 years old. The impact he had on the World Cup was extraordinary, nobody else is performing at this level at his age. In my opinion, he deserves to win it.“

Beyond the trophy itself, Messi reached a monumental milestone during the match, tallying his 100th career goal for Inter Miami while adding another record to his MLS resume. The performance offered yet another reminder that for the timeless superstar, age remains secondary to generational talent.

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While debate continues over parallel achievements by Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr, the larger narrative centers on appreciation. With both legends nearing the sunset of their legendary careers, these historic moments deserve to be savored before the era officially draws to a close.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.

Casemiro’s thoughts on Messi winning Ballon d’Or

Once fiercest rivals in El Clasico—with Messi representing Barcelona and Casemiro anchoring Real Madrid—the Brazilian midfielder now shares the pitch with the maestro, gaining a firsthand perspective on his sustained greatness.

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“We just have to enjoy him and be grateful for what he does on the field. Having him as a teammate makes everything easier,” Casemiro said in his postmatch interview on Apple TV. “I can’t decide who wins the Ballon d’Or, but as his teammate, I certainly hope he takes it. Above all, we just need to appreciate what he’s doing.”

As the race for football’s top individual honor takes shape, Messi re-enters an elite field alongside contenders like Lamine Yamal, while iconic names like Ronaldo were notably left off this year’s shortlist.