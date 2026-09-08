Lionel Messi nominated, Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed: The full 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist

France Football announced its 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist on Tuesday, featuring Lionel Messi among the nominees while leaving out Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following an event-filled campaign that saw Argentina fall short of defending its crown at the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi earned a spot on France Football’s 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist on Tuesday. Meanwhile, longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the slate entirely, despite leading Al-Nassr to a Saudi Pro League title last season.

Here is the complete 2026 Men’s Ballon d’Or shortlist announced by France Football on Tuesday:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England) Ousmane Dembele (PSG/France) Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona/Spain) Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/Real Madrid-Spain) Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich/Colombia) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/Portugal) Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal/Brazil) Erling Haaland (Manchester City/Norway) Achraf Hakimi (PSG/Morocco) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/England) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG/Georgia) Sadio Mane (Al Nassr/Senegal) Marquinhos (PSG/Brazil) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/France) Lionel Messi (Inter Miami/Argentina) Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/France) Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona-Spain) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain) William Pacho (PSG/Ecuador) Julian Quinones (Al Qadsiah/Mexico) Declan Rice (Arsenal/England) Lautaro Martinez (Inter/Argentina) Nuno Mendes (PSG/Portugal) Joao Neves (PSG/Portugal) Fabian Ruiz (PSG/Spain) William Saliba (Arsenal/France) Ferran Torres (PSG/Spain) Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/France) Vitinha (PSG/Portugal) Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid/Brazil)

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How many Ballon d’Or nominations has Messi earned?

With his latest selection, Lionel Messi has captured his 17th career Ballon d’Or nomination, having previously claimed the iconic award a record eight times. The Argentine superstar has reached the podium in 14 of those 17 appearances—a mark unmatched by any player in soccer history.

Meanwhile, Cristiano ranks second in all-time podium finishes with 13 while holding the record for the most nominations in Ballon d’Or history at 18, since his first one in 2004.

When was Cristiano last nominated for the Ballon d’Or?

Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the Ballon d’Or shortlist for a fourth consecutive year. Since 2022, the legendary Portuguese forward has failed to make the official list of final contenders competing for world soccer’s top individual honor.

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With five career Ballon d’Or trophies, Ronaldo stands second on the all-time wins list behind only Messi. As the voting opens on this year’s race, anticipation builds over who will claim the hardware in a tightly contested field.