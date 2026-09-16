Will Lionel Messi play today? Predicted lineups for Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul in 2026 Campeones Cup

With another trophy on the line, anticipation is building ahead of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s clash against Cruz Azul in the 2026 Campeones Cup, where fans are eager to see the Argentine superstar back on the pitch.

Inter Miami and Cruz Azul clash for silverware today in the 2026 Campeones Cup, which may not be an official title for FIFA but will still see both squads bringing marquee talent to the pitch. Lionel Messi naturally commands the spotlight ahead of this high-stakes showdown.

Messi is expected to suit up for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul from the start. A victory would give the Argentine superstar his fifth trophy with the Herons, though it represents a unique opportunity to claim non-official silverware on US soil.

With kickoff times and broadcast details now locked in for US viewers, both fanbases are eagerly awaiting to see which club will add another piece of hardware to its trophy case.

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Messi has consistently tormented Liga MX opposition throughout his time in North America. Furthermore, he sits on the brink of another historic milestone, closing in on his 100th career goal for Inter Miami since arriving in the summer of 2023.

One match. One trophy. Where will you be watching from? 🌎🏆 pic.twitter.com/UgtItqNH8c — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 16, 2026

Predicted lineups for Inter Miami and Cruz Azul

While Inter Miami would feature a star-studded attack headlined by Messi and Luis Suarez, Cruz Azul could boast plenty of firepower of their own heading into the Campeones Cup final.

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Here is how both clubs are projected to line up for today’s match, where a win, tie or loss will have different implications for Inter Miami or Cruz Azul.

Inter Miami (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Casemiro, Maximiliano Falcon, Fricio Caicedo; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame, Luis Suarez.

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Kevin Mier; Rafael Marquez, Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Omar Campos; Agustin Palavecino, Erik Lira; Jose Paradela, Carlos Rodriguez, Carlos Rotondi; Nicolas Ibanez.