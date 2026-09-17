Manchester City vs Norwich: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for EFL Cup game on September 17, 2026

Manchester City and Norwich City meet at the Etihad Stadium in the third round of the 2026–27 EFL Cup, with both sides aiming to keep their title hopes alive. Find out how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Manchester City vs Norwich Tournament EFL Cup Date Thursday, September 17, 2026 Time 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+

How to watch Manchester City vs Norwich in the USA

Manchester City vs. Norwich City will be available to stream live on

Paramount+ in the United States on Thursday, September 17. The international broadcast guide lists the platform as the U.S. rights holder.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Norwich for free?

There is no confirmed free-to-air broadcast for Manchester City vs. Norwich in the United States. The match is listed for Paramount+, so viewers should not assume that a free legal stream will be available.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Manchester City will open its 2026–27 Carabao Cup campaign against Norwich City in the third round. The fixture is significant for the reigning champions, who are beginning their defense of the trophy after winning the previous edition against Arsenal at Wembley in March. City entered the competition at this stage because of their involvement in the Champions League.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The home side will also be looking to maintain its strong early-season momentum. The team had won its first five matches across the Premier League and Champions League before facing Norwich. The match offers Enzo Maresca‘s squad an opportunity to advance in a knockout competition while managing the demands of a crowded schedule.

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Norwich, managed by Philippe Clement, arrive at the Etihad after winning their first two Carabao Cup ties against Milton Keynes Dons and Cardiff City. The Canaries’ route to the third round has already included two away victories, and they will now face one of the strongest teams in English football.

What time is the Manchester City vs Norwich match?

The Manchester City vs. Norwich match kicks off on Thursday, September 17, at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:30 p.m.

Central Time: 1:30 p.m.

Mountain Time: 12:30 p.m.

Pacific Time: 11:30 a.m.