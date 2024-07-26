Lionel Messi pulls in a staggering €20 million a year from his partnership with Adidas, but Cristiano Ronaldo isn't far behind with his lucrative deal with Nike.

In a new comparison highlighting their impact on modern football, it’s clear why Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are considered the greatest. Ronaldo is a key ambassador for Nike worldwide, and the earnings from his Nike contract rival those of Messi’s Adidas deal.

Just two years after Messi made his debut for FC Barcelona on October 16, 2004, Adidas made a significant commitment by sponsoring him. This partnership was solidified in 2017 with a historic renewal.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Nike in 2003, and his influence was so substantial that in 2016, he renewed his contract, earning him the title of Nike’s new Michael Jordan. Experts project this new deal could bring Ronaldo up to $1 billion over its duration.

In 2017, Messi renewed his lifetime contract with Adidas. According to Brazil’s ‘Columna Financiera,’ the Inter Miami star receives €20 million annually from the German brand.

Much like Michael Jordan’s ‘Air Jordan’ line, Ronaldo has his own ‘CR7’ brand with Nike. “I have a great relationship with this brand and many friends in this company. We work like a family. This is my brand,” Ronaldo said before revealing that his annual earnings from Nike are on par with Messi’s from Adidas.

While Messi’s €20 million per year from Adidas is impressive, Ronaldo’s annual earnings from Nike are estimated to exceed €22 million, according to AS and El Tiempo Latino. Clearly, these two athletes have the greatest impact in modern football history.

