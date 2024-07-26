The biggest star of Major League Soccer will most likely miss all of the Leagues Cup, find out why.

The Leagues Cup is closely associated with one man: Lionel Messi. It was in this tournament, just a little over a year ago, that Messi arrived and scored in his first match for Inter Miami. Within hours, the club had transformed from one of the worst teams in the league into a global sensation.

Messi delivered as Inter Miami won the competition, and the new Inter Miami began to take shape. This season, in its second year as a competition involving all of MLS vs. all of Liga MX, the tournament will have to continue without the world’s biggest star.

Amid supporter protests over MLS’ decision to withdraw from the US Open Cup, the second year of the new Leagues Cup tournament will navigate turbulent waters without Lionel Messi and fan outrage over MLS prioritizing what many believe to be a “waste of time” over supporting one of US Soccer’s most prestigious competitions.

Messi Out Injured

The reason Lionel Messi will not be playing in the Leagues Cup is due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during the final of the 2024 Copa America, which Argentina won, granting Messi his second Copa America with Argentina.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after missing a shot on goal against the Nashville SC during the first half in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 match at Chase Stadium on March 13, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Currently, most of the information available to fans and media about Messi’s ankle consists of images of the Argentine using a boot. How long Messi will be out remains a mystery, as swollen ankles typically heal in two to three weeks as the body adjusts to the injury.

Inter Miami is set to defend their title against UANL and Puebla in East 3 group play. The competition kicks off on July 26 and runs until August 25.

Watch Leagues Cup live on MLS Season Pass!