The Leagues Cup is closely associated with one man: Lionel Messi. It was in this tournament, just a little over a year ago, that Messi arrived and scored in his first match for Inter Miami. Within hours, the club had transformed from one of the worst teams in the league into a global sensation.
Messi delivered as Inter Miami won the competition, and the new Inter Miami began to take shape. This season, in its second year as a competition involving all of MLS vs. all of Liga MX, the tournament will have to continue without the world’s biggest star.
Amid supporter protests over MLS’ decision to withdraw from the US Open Cup, the second year of the new Leagues Cup tournament will navigate turbulent waters without Lionel Messi and fan outrage over MLS prioritizing what many believe to be a “waste of time” over supporting one of US Soccer’s most prestigious competitions.
Messi Out Injured
The reason Lionel Messi will not be playing in the Leagues Cup is due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during the final of the 2024 Copa America, which Argentina won, granting Messi his second Copa America with Argentina.
Currently, most of the information available to fans and media about Messi’s ankle consists of images of the Argentine using a boot. How long Messi will be out remains a mystery, as swollen ankles typically heal in two to three weeks as the body adjusts to the injury.
Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.