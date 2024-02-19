Inter Miami may have defeated the Hong Kong XI 4-1, but the result was of little importance for those in attendance and those who watched from home. Everyone in China and Hong Kong wanted to watch Lionel Messi play.

Unfortunately, Messi could not play the match due to suffering an inflammation in his adductor which kept him out of the game in Hong Kong but later Messi did come on as a second half sub for the MLS side in Japan in the 0-0 draw with Vissel Kobe.

After speculation that Lionel Messi “faked” an injury or that he did not play for political reasons, the Argentine spoke in a video recorded by a cellphone to explain what really happened and why he could not play in Hong Kong.

Lionel Messi speaks about Hong Kong no show

Messi who was dressed in an Adidas shirt and appeared to be recorded in a hallway spoke on the matter stating, “I have read and heard many things that were said after what happened in the Hong Kong match and that is why it is preferable to make this video and give the explanation that it really is and not have to read false things.

“As everyone knows I always want to play and be in every game. I heard that (the media) said that I had not wanted to play because of political issues and many of those things that have nothing to do with it. If it had been like that, I would not have traveled to Japan, nor would I have gone to China like so many other times.”

“Since I started my career, I have had a very close and very nice relationship with China. I have done a lot of things with China such as interviews, games, and events. Many games that I had to play with Barcelona and the National Team. It’s as simple as I said in the press conference I did: I had inflammation in my adductor and I couldn’t participate. In the first game I played in Arabia I felt it and in the second I tried to play for a while, but it got worse. I tried the day before to train and make an effort for all the people there. I did what I could, and I was at the clinic with all the kids there.”

“I couldn’t play. I felt discomfort and was at risk of getting worse. The days went by, I started to feel a little better and that’s why I played for a while in Japan to continue physically preparing myself for everything that’s coming now. I thought it was important to repeat it again because of what is being said and send a greeting to all the people in China who always treated me so well. I hope we can see each other again soon,” Messi concluded.

The video, which seemed makeshift, seemed to have been made by Messi and his people, whether Inter Miami or Major League Soccer were aware that Messi would do the video has not been confirmed.