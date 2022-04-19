Lionel Messi will not be part of the PSG squad that will make the trip to Angers aiming to secure the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title. Here, take a look at how many games the Argentine superstar has missed since he joined Paris Saint-Germain this season.

PSG finally have the opportunity to celebrate something in a rather complicated 2021-22 season. Mauricio Pochettino's men can secure the Ligue 1 title on Wednesday if they beat Angers and Marseille lose to Nantes on Matchday 33.

Winning a 10th league trophy would certainly be a significant milestone for Paris Saint-Germain, but somehow, it feels like they won't enjoy it as much as they would have in different circumstances. Maybe it has to do with the fact that they expected to taste UEFA Champions League glory this season.

After all, the star-studded roster they built in the summer was not to settle with another domestic success. However, things have not gone according to plan - especially the arrival of Lionel Messi.

How many games has Lionel Messi missed with PSG this season?

Lionel Messi will not play against Angers in a potential season-defining game for his team, as PSG could be crowned 2021-22 Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday. The Argentine star is being treated for an inflammation in his left tendon, which means that it will be the 13th game he misses this season.

Following a shocking departure from Barcelona, Messi was expected to make a significant impact at the Parc des Princes. Not only he looked an extremely talented player for the French league, but he was also brought in to help the club in their quest for European success.

However, it took some time for him to adjust to his new team. It wasn't until his sixth league appearance that Messi scored his first Ligue 1 goal and he would only score two more times since then, a poor record for a player of his caliber. His performances left much to be desired and criticism eventually catched up with him - but not only because of his level.

Messi's time on the sidelines was one of his biggest problems since joining PSG, as he missed more games than expected in his first year at the club. He missed 10 out of 32 possible league appearances, while he missed another Champions League clash and two Coupe de France affairs. The fact that he is also ruled out for a potential title-winning game explains how difficult it's been for him to stay fit.

Every game Lionel Messi has missed with PSG this season

Injuries and other health problems such as a Covid-19 positive result stood in his way many times, but there were other reasons - like his time on international duty - for his absences. These are all the games Messi has missed since he joined PSG this season (via Transfermarkt):