Inter Miami look like a completely different team thanks to Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar not only has given a huge boost to the club’s popularity, but also helped the MLS side string good results together.

The Herons have yet to lose a game since Messi arrived, and now they’ve just beaten the reigning champions Los Angeles FC on the road. Once again, Leo put on a show as he provided two assists for the 3-1 victory.

However, Messi and his teammates also had time for an act of kindness during their visit to California. When the Inter Miami squad heard hotel workers were striking against the hotel they were staying at, the team reportedly decided to cancel its reservation.

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami change LA hotel in solidarity with striking workers

Inter Miami were expected to check into the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica on Friday afternoon before taking on LAFC on Sunday. But Unite Here Local 11 spokesperson Maria Hernandez told Reuters that Messi and company switched hotels at the union’s request to respect the boycott.

“The housekeepers, cooks, bellmen and servers of the Fairmont Miramar say thank you to the great Lionel Messi and his teammates for agreeing to move from the hotel and stand with the striking workers,” the union said in a statement.

Previously, the union had asked Inter Miami to stand in solidarity with the striking workers and stay out of the hotel. The MLS Players Association celebrated Messi and company’s gesture of changing hotels.

“The MLSPA is proud to stand with the striking workers at the Fairmont Miramar and other LA area hotels, and we applaud the decision by MLS and Inter Miami to change hotels this weekend,” the association said in a statement. “We urge all of the hotels to reach fair contracts with their workers ASAP.”

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has so far scored 11 goals in 11 games with Inter Miami.

How much does Lionel Messi make at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi reportedly makes between $50m and $60m a year at Inter Miami, though there’s no official information from MLS yet.