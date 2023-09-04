Inter Miami has had a very positive change since Lionel Messi’s arrival. Now, the team from Florida has surprised the MLS champions, LAFC, by defeating them on the road; with two assists by the Argentine forward.

There’s no doubt that Lionel Messi has garnered a lot of attention in the MLS. The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion signed with Inter Miami this summer, and the expectations for him were extremely high.

However, Messi has had no trouble living up to those expectations. The forward led his team to victory in the Leagues Cup, but he still faces a significant challenge in the form of the MLS, where Inter Miami needs to win almost every game to make it to the playoffs.

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to w huge victory against LAFC with two assists

Lionel Messi has definitely brough a possitive change to Inter Miami, a squad that was really struggling to compete prior to his arrival. Now, his team was able to defeat the MLS champions, with an incredible performance by the former FC Barcelona player.

Inter Miami visited BMO Stadium today to face LAFC in a very tough challenge for Gerardo Martino’s squad. However, they had no problem to defeat the MLS champions, as Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba, and Leonardo Campana gave the victory to the Eastern Conference team.

In the last two goals, Lionel Messi appeared to assist his teammates. The Argentine forward found his old-time partner Jordi Alba running behind the back of LAFC’s defense, and the Spanish player finished it incredibly.

In the third goal of the night, Messi took advantage of a mistake made by his rival’s defense, took the ball all the way to the box, and then assisted Leonardo Campana, who scored with his left foot.

At the end of the game, Ryan Hollingshead appeared to put the only goal of the night for LAFC, but it was not enough. Inter Miami is still in the last places of the Eastern Conference, but this win is huge for their hopes of making it to playoffs.