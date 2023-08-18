Lionel Messi has made a strong case to be considered the greatest soccer player of all time. If there were any of them still out there, the Argentine superstar silenced his doubters by winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Rosario-born winger made a name for himself at FC Barcelona, winning the biggest trophies at stake during his successful stint at Camp Nou. International glory was elusive to him for a while, but Leo eventually took his country to the promised land.

Messi also holds the record for most Ballon d’Ors, with seven awards to his name, but individual accolades never were the most important thing for him. Messi has always been about winning team titles, and it didn’t go bad at all.

How many titles has Messi won?

Lionel Messi has won 43 titles throughout his career. Leo lifted 35 trophies at Barcelona, three at PSG and five with Argentina.

While the 2022 World Cup is without any doubt his biggest success, Messi can take pride in many other honors as well. With Barcelona, he won the UEFA Champions League on four occasions.

10x LaLiga

8x Spanish Super Cup

7x Copa del Rey

4x UEFA Champions League

3x Club World Cup

3x UEFA Super Cup

2x Ligue 1

1x FIFA World Cup

1x French Super Cup

1x Copa America

1x Finalissima

1x U-20 World Cup

1x Olympic Gold Medal

Messi all-time titles list by year

Lionel Messi won titles from the very first season he was promoted to the professional squad at Barcelona. From then on, the Argentine superstar saw plenty of success come his way.