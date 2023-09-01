The 2023-24 European season looks different without Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Shortly after the Portuguese took his talents to Saudi Arabia, the Argentine star joined Inter Miami.

Even though they’re not getting any younger, these legends continue to draw world soccer’s attention. Both Messi and Ronaldo have already shown they have a lot left in the tank, but for many reasons, they felt it was time to leave the Old Continent.

Of course, the financial aspect helps to explain their new destinations. Ronaldo is reportedly the highest-paid player in Saudi Arabia, while Messi makes more than any other player in MLS. However, there’s an Inter Miami player whose family wealth is greater than that of his teammate and Ronaldo.

Leonardo Campana‘s story is quite particular. The Ecuadorian striker’s family wealth is said to be worth one billion dollars, a fortune that not even the likes of Messi and Ronaldo can boast.

Campana’s grandmother Isabel Noboa is well known in Ecuador for being a successful businesswoman, while his grandfather Isidro Romero is also a renowned entrepreneur, sports leader and politician. In fact, Barcelona SC named their stadium after him due to Romero’s pivotal role in its construction. Curiously, the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo witnessed Messi’s magic with Argentina as well as Campana’s first professional goal.

Additionally, Leonardo’s father Pablo Campana was a professional tennis player who represented Ecuador in the 1996 Olympics. After retiring from the sport at 24, he found success in the private sector and eventually became Minister of Foreign Trade and Investments.

His family tree involves more renowned personalities. Campana’s great-uncle Alvaro Noboa is a famous mogul throughout the Americas, while his uncle Daniel Noboa is running for president of Ecuador.

The 23-year-old forward is reportedly one of the highest-paid players at Inter Miami, with a $550,000 annual salary. In addtion to being heir to a history of business success, Campana can take pride in being teammate of one of the greatest players of all time.

How much does Lionel Messi make a year?

MLS have yet to reveal his salary, but it’s believed that Lionel Messi makes between $50m and $60m a year.

How much does Cristiano Ronaldo make a year?

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly makes €200 million a year in Saudi Arabia.