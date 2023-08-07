Lionel Messi is one of four Ballon d'Or winners to play in MLS, who are the other three?

Lionel Messi has brought his magic to Major League Soccer and Inter Miami. The 36-year-old, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is just having way too much fun. Still yet to play in an MLS regular season match, Messi has 7 goals in 4 games in Leagues Cup action.

MLS has had a total of 14 FIFA World Cup winners, two of them are from the current champions, Messi and Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada.

When it comes to Ballon d’Or winners, Messi is the fourth player to win the coveted prize. Here are the other three.

Lothar Matthäus

The Germany legend won the Ballon d’Or in 1990 after leading West Germany to the World Cup, in MLS the German legend would play only one season in 2000.

Hristo Stoichkov

Also coming to MLS in 2000 to play for the Chicago Fire and later for DC United, Hristo Stoichkov was a great import for MLS at the end of his career. Hristo Stoichkov won the Ballon d’Or in 1994 after a sensational World Cup in the United States.

Kaka

Brazilian Kaka came to MLS after great spells at Sao Paulo, Real Madrid, and AC Milan. Winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2007, Kaka was the franchise player of Orlando City from 2014- 2017.