Lionel Messi is not going anywhere, it has all been confirmed, all the rumors of Saudi Arabia or a move to Barcelona on loan are false. Reports from various sources have indicated that the Saudi Pro League was willing to negotiate a loan with Major League Soccer for Messi, but that has never been in MLS’ cards to loan out their biggest star.



The loan to Barcelona, although sources close to Inter Miami have told Bolavip that it could be a possibility, it was Inter Miami’s preference that Messi get a full offseason rest and return 100% in 2024.



2024 is the key year of the Messi experiment at Inter Miami and MLS, it is the year the Miami club will go for broke and try to win MLS Cup as well as the Concacaf Champions Cup, which could send Inter Miami to the Club World Cup.



Messi not being loaned in MLS offseason



According to Fabrizio Romano, “Messi is not in talks with any clubs for a potential loan, that’s not the plan. He will play 4 important games for Argentina this year, 2 with Inter Miami and also potential friendlies.





“(Messi) will have 4/5 weeks well deserved vacation and then in the first week of January he will be back for Inter Miami preseason and start preparing for a new season.”



Lionel Messi in MLS



Messi came in like a lion helping secure Inter Miami’s first ever title the 2023 Leagues Cup. Messi scored 10 goals in 7 Leagues Cup matches then was able to get his club to the US Open Cup final in a dramatic 2-2 draw with future Supporters Shield winners FC Cincinnati. Inter Miami would eventually drop the final to the Houston Dynamo with Messi watching from the sidelines.





Then the team wilted, and Messi began to show signs of fatigue, after a string of games and no preseason. Messi would get injured during World Cup qualifying for Argentina and Inter Miami would stumble and eventually be eliminated from MLS playoff contention.



The plan is now for Tata Martino to work with the front office to address the needs of the team and make moves in the offseason and come back strong for an MLS Cup run in 2024.