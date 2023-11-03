Lionel Messi misses out on 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year award by 18% of the vote

Lionel Messi may have won the 2023 Ballon d’Or, but he didn’t have the same success in the MLS Newcomer of the Year award. With 27.8% of the vote, the Inter Miami star finished second behind Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.

The prize recognizes the most impactful new player in the league with prior professional experience. The Argentine captain was eligible as he signed for David Beckham’s team in July. The Greek international, on the other hand, joined Major League Soccer in February.

Giakoumakis settled in perfectly in the US, recording an impressive 17 goals and three assists in 27 league games. The striker made the switch from Celtic to fill in the gap left by Josef Martinez, who had left Atlanta for Miami.

The league revealed that Messi was the most voted player among his colleagues, with 35.54% of the vote. Giakoumakis, however, emerged victorious through the clubs and media vote.

Why the result makes sense

While Messi’s arrival has unquestionably been a game-changer both for Inter Miami and MLS, the result of the vote makes sense. After all, Messi made just six MLS appearances, putting up one goal and two assists.

Leo did make an impact for his club in Leagues Cup play. With 10 goals in just seven matches, Messi led the franchise to its first ever title against all odds. He also made an appearance in the US Open Cup in the semifinal win over Cincinnati.

But the award considers the MLS regular season, which is why Giakoumakis is the deserved winner. Not only did he produce better numbers, but the Atlanta United sensation has been in the league for longer than Leo. It may have been just months of difference, but they are enough to give the striker the upper hand.

SURVEY Did Messi deserve the award anyway? Did Messi deserve the award anyway? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

In all, it’s safe to say the 36-year-old joined the league too late to have a shot at this prize. Besides, a muscle injury forced him to miss a number of games. His candidacy existed mostly because of the impact he had off the field.

Messi’s impact in MLS off the field

With the 2022 World Cup still fresh in the memory, Messi’s presence gave MLS unprecedented popularity. At 36, the Argentine star shocked the world by leaving Europe. But for US soccer meant a historic opportunity.

Unlike other stars who were practically retired by the time they joined the league, Messi was still at a great level when he took his talents to MLS. Of course, he’s not getting any younger, but Leo still has a lot left in the tank.

Messi proved that mostly in the Leagues Cup, as muscle fatigue caught up to him by the time the MLS season resumed its course. But the league still benefited from his arrival.

The 8x Ballon d’Or winner already leads MLS in jersey sales, and fans fill in seats wherever he plays just to see him in action. Additionally, subscriptions to MLS Pass on Apple TV went through the roof.

This is just the beginning for a chapter that promises to change Major League Soccer forever. Messi may have not been the most impactful newcomer if we consider league play. But Leo has definitely revolutionized the league with his mere presence.