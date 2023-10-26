On Monday, Oct. 30, we’ll finally get to know who takes home the 2023 Ballon d’Or. Karim Benzema was the winner in 2022. Unlike last year, this edition has two candidates: Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. However, it seems that France Football already knows who will win.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine star is expected to have the upper hand on the Norwegian striker. In that case, Messi would extend his Ballon d’Or collection to eight. That’s more than any other player in history.

“Leo Messi, expected to win the Ballon d’Or 2023. Understand all the indications are set to be confirmed but Messi will be the final winner once again. Official decision to be unveiled Monday night in Paris,” wrote Romano on X (Twitter).

Other outlets have already echoed the leak, so it may be just a matter of time to see Messi take center stage at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. However, there’s a polarizing debate behind this race for the award. Therefore, users reacted differently to the news.

Social media reacts to Messi possibly winning 2023 Ballon d’Or

The strongest argument against Messi is that Haaland had a perfect season with Manchester City. In his first year in England, the former Dortmund star scored 52 goals in 51 games. On top of that, he played a pivotal role in City’s treble (Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup).

“This is coming from a lifelong Man United fan but Haaland is the real winner!,” replied @MUnitedXtra to Romano’s post. “This award lost its esteem when it was given to Messi over Lewandowski in 2021,” another user wrote.

However, just like many look unhappy with the leak, there are plenty other fans who believe Messi deserves the accolade. The 36-year-old made a strong case for himself at Qatar 2022, leading Argentina to an epic World Cup victory.

“Never let them tell you it was robbed,” wrote @ExclusiveMessi, along with a picture showing Messi had more goal contributions than Haaland during the voting period. The difference is just one goal (67 to 66), though.

Others complained about the fact that the winner was leaked five days before the official announcement. Of course, that takes away the fun of watching the event. Either way, the official decision will be revealed soon.

Messi’s World Cup success would make the difference

While Haaland had a fantastic campaign at the club level, the fact that Messi stole the show at the World Cup would give the Argentine star the edge. At 36, the former Barcelona star had a tournament to remember with seven goals in as many games.

The World Cup may take place every four years and it’s shorter than other competitions, but it’s definitely the most important tournament in the sport. Many stand against Messi’s favoritism due to his lackluster year with PSG and eventual move to MLS side Inter Miami. They are all fair points, but it seems that his strong play in Qatar will overshadow anything else, including Haaland’s unbelievable stats.

