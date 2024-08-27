Trending topics:
Leagues Cup: Good Day Columbus slams Austin FC and former Crew owner Anthony Precourt

ABC’s Good Day Columbus did not hold back as they criticized former Crew owner Anthony Precourt after the Columbus Crew's recent success since he sold the team following his threat to move the Crew to Austin.

The “Save the Crew” movement is a significant chapter in Major League Soccer (MLS) history, known for its impact on preserving the Columbus Crew, one of the league’s founding teams. The movement began in late 2017 when it was announced that the Crew’s then-owner, Anthony Precourt, was considering relocating the team to Austin, Texas. This potential move ignited a passionate response from fans, community leaders, and local businesses in Columbus, who rallied to keep their team in the city.

Fans organized under the “Save the Crew” banner, launching a grassroots campaign that utilized social media, public demonstrations, and community outreach. The movement highlighted the Crew’s historical significance as one of MLS’s original teams, emphasizing the loss the league and the city of Columbus would face if the team were relocated. The campaign garnered widespread support not only from the local community but also from other MLS teams and supporters, showcasing the power of collective advocacy.

In a major victory for the movement, the MLS board of governors approved the sale of the Columbus Crew to local investors in late 2018. The new ownership group, led by Pete Edwards and other Columbus-based investors, committed to keeping the team in Columbus. This commitment was further solidified with the opening of Lower.com Field, a new stadium in downtown Columbus, in 2021. The “Save the Crew” movement is celebrated for its success in preventing the relocation of a beloved franchise and demonstrating the impact of fan dedication in professional sports.

Good Day Columbus Bashes Anthony Precourt

To kick off their August 26th episode, ABC’s Good Day Columbus panel celebrated the Columbus Crew’s Leagues Cup victory by inviting the whole squad and taking two minutes to detail the club’s success after Anthony Precourt sold the team.

Worse yet for Precourt, the panel mentioned the growing ills of Austin FC, who, despite enormous fan support and an amazing stadium, has been in MLS obscurity, failing to reach the playoffs in two of its three seasons.

The staff at Good Day Columbus offered Precourt a “participation” ribbon as the panel highlighted the championships the Crew have won in their history. The Columbus Crew are winners of three MLS Cups, as well as one U.S. Open Cup and two international titles.

