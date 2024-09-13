Lionel Messi reveals the greatest team in soccer history: ‘It was different from anything seen before’

Trending topics:
Lionel Messi didn’t hesitate when naming the greatest soccer team of all time.

Lionel Messi of Argentina smiles with the FIFA World Cup trophy during the World Champions' celebrations
© Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina smiles with the FIFA World Cup trophy during the World Champions' celebrations

By Gianni Taina

Throughout soccer history, many teams have left their mark, either for their playing style or their trophy haul. But according to Lionel Messi, one team stands above all the rest.

Having played for star-studded squads at Barcelona, Paris SaintGermain, and with the Argentina national team, Messi knows a thing or two about greatness. In his eyes, the best team in soccer history is the one he was part of: Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has expressed this opinion in several interviews over the years. “That team was different from anything seen before, or at least anything I’ve ever seen. For me, it’s the best team in history,” Messi said in an interview with ESPN ahead of the 2024 Copa America.

In October 2023, Messi reiterated his admiration for Guardiola’s Barcelona when asked to compare it with Argentina’s current squad: “Barcelona was the greatest team in history, no question. But this [Argentina] team is close, having won the Copa América and the World Cup, and that’s a huge achievement.”

Lionel Messi and Daniel Alves of Barcelona hold the trophy as the team pose for photographs after victory in the UEFA Champions League final. Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

Lionel Messi and Daniel Alves of Barcelona hold the trophy as the team pose for photographs after victory in the UEFA Champions League final. Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

The success of Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona

Pep Guardiola’s era at Barcelona stands as the most successful in the club’s history—and arguably in the history of any club. Between 2008 and 2012, Guardiola’s Barcelona collected an astonishing 14 trophies while revolutionizing the game with a beautiful style of play that left a lasting impact on world soccer.

Manchester City HC Pep Guardiola reveals his picks for the six greatest soccer players in history

During that time, Barcelona won two Champions League titles (2008-09, 2010-11), three La Liga titles (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11), two FIFA Club World Cups (2009, 2011), two Copa del Rey titles, three Spanish Super Cups, and two UEFA Super Cups. This unmatched success solidified Guardiola’s place as the most successful coach in the club’s history.

Lionel Messi’s numbers under Pep Guardiola

Under Guardiola’s guidance, Messi played 219 matches, delivering performances that quickly placed him at the top of world soccer. During Guardiola’s tenure, Messi scored 211 goals and provided 94 assists, cementing his status as one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

