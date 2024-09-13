Trending topics:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic names the greatest player in soccer history

Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn’t hesitate when naming the greatest player of all time, choosing one of the most prolific goal-scorers in soccer history.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan looks on during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesZlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan looks on during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli

By Gianni Taina

When it comes to legendary goal-scorers, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s name is certainly in the conversation. The Swedish striker, who hung up his boots in 2023 at the age of 41, netted 580 goals across a remarkable 24-year career, ranking him 14th on the all-time scoring list.

Only a select few players have outscored Ibrahimovic, who made his mark in some of the world’s top leagues. With his incredible ability to find the back of the net and his vast experience, Ibrahimovic is more than qualified to weigh in on who he believes is the greatest player in soccer history.

Having played for elite clubs like Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG, and Manchester United, and boasting over 30 titles, Zlatan’s opinion carries significant weight in the soccer world.

While many would expect him to choose iconic figures like Pelé, Diego Maradona, or modern-day stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Swedish star took a slightly different route, but one equally deserving of recognition, as he chose Ronaldo Nazario.

Ronaldo of Brazil (left) is in posession of the ball from Olaf Thon of Germany. Mark Thompson/Allsport

Ronaldo of Brazil (left) is in posession of the ball from Olaf Thon of Germany. Mark Thompson/Allsport

“For me, Ronaldo is football. The way he moved. For me, he’s the best player in history, without a doubt. I always followed him and admired him because he did things with the ball that we all wanted to do,” Ibrahimovic said in an interview with UEFA, expressing his admiration for the Brazilian legend.

Ronaldo Nazario names his greatest soccer players

In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazário reflected on the history of soccer and named his top eight players of all time. “I believe there’s a very special group where you have Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Pelé, Marco van Basten, Ronaldinho… I include myself,” said Ronaldo, notably leaving Cristiano Ronaldo out of his list.

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane chooses the greatest soccer player in history

Despite his personal opinion, Ronaldo acknowledged that it’s all subjective and left room for fans to weigh in: “Let the fans decide, let them debate it in the bars. But you can’t rank them, you can’t compare generations,” he concluded.

Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

