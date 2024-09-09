Manchester City HC Pep Guardiola reveals his picks for the six greatest soccer players in history

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola revealed who he believes are the six greatest soccer players in history.

Pep Guardiola has solidified his place among the world’s top soccer managers. His opinion carries significant weight in the sport, and the Spanish coach wasn’t shy about naming who he believes are the six greatest soccer players of all time.

When Pele passed away in 2022 at the age of 82 in São Paulo, Guardiola only had words of admiration for the Brazilian legend: “I never saw him play. I spoke with people like Menotti, and he told me Pele was the best for him. He played with him, and what Pele did—not just winning three World Cups, but his goal contributions—was something new when he appeared.”

During that press conference, Guardiola elaborated: “I wasn’t born when he played, but he’s like a great movie. His legacy lasted for so many years. We’re still talking about him, and that’s because he was just that good.”

Guardiola also named the other players he believes share a seat at the table of soccer’s greatest. “I think Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi, Beckenbauer, and Cristiano Ronaldo—these players will be eternal. They’ve achieved so much over so many years,” he said.

He explained why these players stand out: “They transcended not only on the field but also off it, for their countries and the clubs they played for. These players make our sport better. They bring joy and excitement to millions of people.”

David Beckham’s four greatest soccer players

During a 2023 visit to Mexico City, David Beckham was asked to name the four greatest soccer players of all time. His choices honored two legends of the past and two modern-day stars still making history.

“I’m not sure if Messi is the greatest of all time,” Beckham admitted. “Obviously, when you look back at the greats over the years, from Pele to Maradona, and of course, Cristiano and Messi, it’s hard to pick one. But what Leo has achieved is remarkable.”

Beckham continued, “To cap off his brilliant career with a World Cup win… well, his career isn’t over yet; it will continue for a few more years. He’s definitely one of the greatest players of all time,” reflecting on the four icons he selected.