Lionel Messi sends heartfelt message to former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta

Lionel Messi shared an emotional message to his former Barcelona teammate Andrés Iniesta after the Spanish legend announced his retirement from soccer.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates his equaliser with team mate Andres Iniesta during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates his equaliser with team mate Andres Iniesta during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona

By Gianni Taina

At 40 years old, after an illustrious 22-year professional career, Andres Iniesta officially announced his retirement through a touching video on social media. Following the announcement, his longtime Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute.

Just hours after Iniesta’s announcement, Messi posted a photo of the two during their time at Barcelona, accompanied by a moving caption: “One of the most magical teammates and one I enjoyed playing with the most. @andresiniesta8, the ball will miss you, and so will we! Wishing you the best always, you’re a phenomenon.”

Messi and Iniesta played together in 482 matches for Barcelona, during which Messi netted 412 goals, provided 150 assists, and helped lead the club to an incredible 32 official titles.

Their legendary partnership reached its height during the Champions League finals in 2009, 2011, and 2015, where they helped solidify Barcelona’s dominance on the European stage. Iniesta, who has always held Messi in the highest regard, has consistently stated that Messi is the greatest of all time (GOAT).

Lionel Messi (L) and Andres Iniesta (R) of FC Barcelona lift up the Spanish La Liga 2015-2016 season trophy. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Iniesta picks Messi as the best player in history

In a 2022 interview with TyC Sports, Iniesta made it clear that when it comes to the greatest player in history, there’s no contest—it’s Lionel Messi. The Barcelona legend didn’t hesitate to praise Messi as the most talented and decisive player he’s ever shared the field with.

Together, the duo won four Champions League titles and eight La Liga trophies, forming a key part of what many consider the best club team ever, under Pep Guardiola.

Messi is the best, for me. Whether we talk about the Messi of the past or today, he’s different from everyone else, and he’s the best of all time,” Iniesta stated, confidently backing the Argentine star.

Both Iniesta and Messi rose through the ranks of Barcelona’s famed La Masía academy, making their senior team breakthrough in the late 2000s. Under Guardiola, they formed the core of one of the most dominant sides in soccer history.

I have no doubt he’s the number one in history,” Iniesta continued. “I’ve never seen anyone do what he does or have the same impact on a team. He made us better, and when you have Messi, you have the key to winning titles.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

