Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul fires back at Cristiano Ronaldo’s GOAT claim

Cristiano Ronaldo recently declared himself the “most complete player ever,” sparking reactions from across the soccer world. Legends such as Cafu and several current players have weighed in on his statement, with Argentina and Atlético Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul being the latest to disagree. At the same time, he praised his teammate Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time.

When asked about Ronaldo’s remarks, De Paul told Infobae: “I guess I have to say this from a politically correct place because I don’t want any trouble, but I feel like anyone who has watched a bit of soccer or understands even a little knows that there will never be another like the Number 10 (Messi). What he did, what he achieved, and especially what he generated in people.”

For De Paul, Messi’s impact goes beyond statistics. “Let’s not even talk about titles or anything like that, because what he created… People will pay anything to watch him, to see how he gets past a defender, how he delivers an assist. Leo is art. The other one is a competitive beast, an incredible goal scorer. But the Number 10 is art.”

Messi holds the record as the most decorated player in history, with 46 trophies, including a World Cup, two Copa Américas, 12 league titles (10 in LaLiga, two in Ligue 1), and four Champions League titles. He also has a record eight Ballon d’Or awards and three FIFA The Best honors.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo de Paul celebrate (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has the edge in Champions League titles with five and remains the all-time leading goalscorer in professional soccer with 924 goals. He also won the 2016 European Championship with Portugal.

Ronaldo’s comments spark debate

Ronaldo made his claim on February 4 in an interview with La Sexta, saying: “I do everything in soccer: I head well, take free kicks, shoot with my left foot, I’m fast, I’m strong, I jump […] Preferences are subjective, but saying I’m not complete is a lie. I am the most complete.”

Since then, several high-profile figures, including Zinedine Zidane, Hugo Sánchez, Marco van Basten, and Angel Di María, have shared their opinions. While not all agree with Ronaldo’s statement, one thing is certain—both he and Messi are already cemented among the greatest players in history.