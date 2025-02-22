Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami confirm the signing of a forward ahead of the MLS season opener

With the MLS season opener just around the corner, where Inter Miami will host New York City FC, the team has continued to make moves in the transfer market. Their latest addition is aimed at bolstering the attack alongside Lionel Messi, with the new signing expected to compete for a starting spot with Uruguayan star Luis Suárez.

According to transfer market expert César Luis Merlo, 18-year-old Ecuadorian forward Allen Obando is set to join the squad led by Javier Mascherano. Obando arrives on a one-year loan deal from the ownership group behind Atlético Madrid.

The loan deal for Allen Obando will last one year, following the acquisition of his full rights for $5.5 million by the Spanish ownership group associated with Atlético Madrid. Obando previously played for Barcelona SC in Ecuador, where he debuted professionally in 2022 at the age of 16 and competed over the last two seasons.

After his season with Inter Miami, Obando is expected to continue his career elsewhere. The most likely destination is Atlético San Luis in Mexico’s Liga MX. If he performs well, there’s a chance he could eventually join Diego Simeone’s squad at Atlético Madrid.

Allen Obando during a U-23 match between Ecuador and Chile. (X (formerly Twitter)

The 18-year-old forward is set to join Inter Miami’s training sessions in the coming days. Earlier this year, Obando participated in the U-20 South American Championship with Ecuador’s national team, though the campaign ended early as they were eliminated in the group stage.

Allen Obando’s stats at Barcelona SC

Since making his professional debut, Obando has played in 23 matches for Barcelona SC, scoring four goals and recording three assists. The 18-year-old has also received four yellow cards and has yet to win a professional title.

Inter Miami’s new additions for the season

Inter Miami has been active in the transfer market, reinforcing its squad with several key signings ahead of the new season.

Telasco Segovia (Casa Pia)

Maximiliano Falcón (Colo-Colo)

Gonzalo Luján (San Lorenzo)

Fafa Picault (Vancouver)

Tadeo Allende (Celta de Vigo)

Rocco Ríos Novo (Atlanta United)

Allen Obando (Atlético Madrid Group)

With the new season set to begin, the signings reflect Inter Miami’s ambitions to support Lionel Messi and make a significant impact in the MLS.