Lionel Messi wanted to set an example on his new team Inter Miami from the start, he arrived to practice on time and Messi is usually the last to leave. On the pitch, Messi is a born leader, leading with goals, and charging up his teammates in difficult situations.



Team bonding was important for the World Cup winner, knowing his presence might be shell shocking for a group of players that up until his arrival were used to playing in front of less than 11,000 fans and losing consistently, the best player in the world wanted to fit right in.



Messi gave out free tickets to his teammates and also go them personalized headphones, but in the team meals according to Inter Miami’s young 19-year-old midfielder Edison Azcona, Messi also…sang?



Messi the singer



Edison Azcona spoke to Argentine outlet Infobae and told a story of when the World Cup winner showed off his vocal talents, “Messi sang at a dinner for us on the first trip he had with the team. DeAndre Yedlin and Víctor Ulloa were in charge of encouraging him. They were saying they had to sing and joking.



“First, Jordi went to sing, Busquets also and then Leo went last. I haven’t heard Leo speak English… Sometimes, he says ‘Good morning’ when he arrives, but those who speak English and don’t know Spanish are learning to speak Spanish.”



Messi’s end of season numbers



Lionel Messi’s first season with Inter Miami has been a successful one on and off the field, on the pitch the Argentine legend had 14 total Appearances, 8 Wins, 4 Draws, 2 losses, 11 Goals, 5 Assists, and won 1 Leagues Cup.