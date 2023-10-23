The Lionel Messi effect took hold of Miami, and after a major atomic blast that saw the worst team in MLS win the Leagues Cup, make the finals of the US Open Cup, and up until two weeks ago have a chance to make the postseason it all ended in defeat against Charlotte FC.



For Messi his end of season totals come out to 14 games, 11 goals, and 5 assists, most of those stats are corresponding to Leagues Cup. In MLS season play the Argentine would get injured while on World Cup qualifying duties for Argentina and missed critical games for his club down the stretch which sealed Inter Miami’s fate.



Despite the Messi buzz, and an array of new talent, the club went winless in their last seven, as Tata Martino and the Inter Miami brass will now look to see the team’s needs for the 2024 season which will be MLS Cup or bust for the South Florida side.



Winless in 7 and questions about the future



For Inter Miami the team got progressively worse as the season went on, despite the initial buzz and wins with Lionel Messi, new star players Facundo Farias, Sergio Busquets, and Diego Gómez could not carry the load when Messi went down, and the club lost four of their last seven.



Josef Martínez has been confirmed to be leaving the club most likely paving the way for Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, making Inter Miami have four key players all over the age of 33 entering 2024.



Tata Martino will have to address the need for a proven striker (Suarez) and most likely will look to add another defender and defensive midfielder, a winger could be an option as Diego Gómez has disappointed since his arrival.



Lionel Messi’s Instagram post



Still there is hope for Inter Miami, that with a proper preseason, a few key signings more, and a healthy and rested Lionel Messi will be and can be enough for major silverware next season for the club as the team will play four major competitions in 2024.



Messi’s parting words to the fan base were just that, hope and optimism as he posted on Instagram: “I am proud of everything the team accomplished this season. With everyone’s work and effort, we were able to win the @leaguescup, achieving the first title in the history of @intermiamicf, we reached the final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. @opencup and we were even fighting to get into the @mls Playoffs practically until the last moment.



“We are left with all the good things and above all with the desire to improve to be even more competitive next year. I would like to thank all the people at the club and the city of Miami for the support they always give us. I am sure that we will continue to live incredible moments together as has happened in recent months.”

“A hug for everyone!”