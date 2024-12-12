Lionel Messi takes center stage in Inter Miami's latest 2025 season announcement

The past few weeks have been eventful for Inter Miami, marked by an early exit from the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference Playoffs and the unexpected departure of head coach Gerardo Martino. In response, the club has moved swiftly, appointing Javier Mascherano as the new head coach and beginning to shape their roster for the upcoming season. Amid these changes, they made a significant announcement for 2025, with Lionel Messi at the forefront.

On Thursday, the club unveiled their new away kit through a series of posts across their official social media platforms, in collaboration with Adidas, the official apparel partner of all MLS teams. Messi was the star of the campaign, featuring prominently in every release.

“A symbol of unity. A testament to strength… Meet Fortitude: the new Inter Miami CF 25 Away Kit,” read one of the posts, featuring the Argentine superstar posing with the jersey, proudly displaying his iconic number 10 on the back. The kit introduces an innovative design compared to previous years: while it retains the dark tone contrasting the signature pink of the home kit, it now incorporates a lighter shade that spans half of the chest, offering a fresh and dynamic look.

The response was immediate and overwhelmingly positive. Social media posts featuring the kit racked up nearly 400,000 likes and 800 comments, with fans praising the design and expressing excitement to see Messi wearing it in action.

Messi wearing Inter Miami’s 2025 away kit.

Building momentum for a crucial 2025 season

The kit launch is just one step in Inter Miami’s preparation for a demanding 2025. The team will begin training in early January in Miami before embarking on a series of international friendlies, although official details about opponents and locations remain pending.

Competitive play kicks off in February with a two-legged tie against Sporting Kansas City in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The stakes are high as Inter Miami aim to secure a spot in the next round of the tournament.

Later that month, the MLS regular season begins, marking another key objective for the club. However, the ultimate test will be the FIFA Club World Cup, where Inter Miami are set to face top-tier competition in Group A, including Porto, Palmeiras, and Al-Ahly.

How long will Messi be out of action?

Lionel Messi’s last official match in 2024 was Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Peru in a World Cup qualifier on November 19. Since then, the forward has taken time off in his hometown of Rosario and even joined teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets on a trip to Azerbaijan.

Inter Miami’s next official game is slated for early February, with their CONCACAF Champions Cup opener potentially set for February 4, though it could be pushed back by up to two weeks. This creates a significant gap in Messi’s schedule—between 77 and over 90 days without competitive action.

At 37 years old, this extended break could present challenges for Messi, who has dealt with physical setbacks throughout the past year. Maintaining match fitness and avoiding further issues will be key as he leads Inter Miami into their most ambitious season yet.