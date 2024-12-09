Inter Miami confirm Lionel Messi loses six teammates for 2025 MLS season

Inter Miami, led by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, aimed for MLS glory this season but fell short, exiting in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against Atlanta United. Now, the team is looking ahead to the 2025 campaign with new head coach Javier Mascherano at the helm, confirming that six players will not continue next season.

In an official statement, the club revealed that Cole Jensen, Sergii Kryvtsov, Franco Negri, Lawson Sunderland, and Felipe Valencia will depart. Additionally, defender Nicolás Freire’s loan has ended, and he will return to Pumas UNAM in Mexico.

The club also shared that negotiations are ongoing with Paraguayan midfielder Matías Rojas to extend his contract. Similarly, talks are underway with Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, whose contract is set to expire, with hopes of securing a one-year extension.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami confirmed they exercised contract options for several players, including Leo Afonso, Jordi Alba, Yannick Bright, CJ dos Santos, Ian Fray, Ryan Sailor, and Marcelo Weigandt, ensuring their presence for the 2025 season.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates with Sergio Busquets #5 after scoring his second goal during the second half against the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Players under contract for 2025

In the same statement, Inter Miami clarified the contractual status of its roster and listed players already secured for the upcoming season:

Goalkeepers : Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, Santiago Morales.

: Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, Santiago Morales. Defenders : Noah Allen, Tomás Avilés, Israel Boatwright, Tyler Hall, David Martínez.

: Noah Allen, Tomás Avilés, Israel Boatwright, Tyler Hall, David Martínez. Midfielders : Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi, Facundo Farías, Diego Gómez, Federico Redondo, David Ruiz.

: Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi, Facundo Farías, Diego Gómez, Federico Redondo, David Ruiz. Forwards: Lionel Messi, Leonardo Campana, Luis Suárez, Robert Taylor.

Inter Miami president discusses potential Neymar signing

Inter Miami president Jorge Mas hasn’t ruled out the possibility of reuniting Neymar with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez in the U.S. Speaking with GiveMeSport, Mas discussed the dream of bringing the iconic trio, which once lit up Barcelona, together in Miami.

“The key word is if he becomes available. Right now, he’s a player for Al-Hilal,” Mas explained. “He’s not available to us. I’ve always said we aspire to bring great players to our team. We have many roster limitations and restrictions, but we have an unlimited budget.”

“We’re aspirational. If there’s ever an opportunity to bring a player of Neymar’s caliber, we won’t hesitate. It’s not just up to me—it depends on the player and the league. But yes, we aim to build a great team here,” Mas added.