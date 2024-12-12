Jalen Milroe has yet to make a decision about his future. The Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback hasn’t declared for the 2025 NFL Draft yet. While those close to Milroe believe he will enter the Draft, he hasn’t made it official, and his recent comments have raised doubts about his future.

Milroe has some extra time to reconsider and evaluate his possibilities as Alabama won’t take part in the College Football Playoffs and their next game will be for the Reliaquest Bowl on December 31 against the Michigan Wolverines.

Milroe is widely regarded as the third-best QB prospect in the 2025 class, behind Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward. However, unlike the latter, Milroe is almost universally expected to be a second-round selection at best. Milroe experienced both highs and lows in his first year under coach Kalen DeBoer, so it may be beneficial for him to spend another year in the program, with hopes of increasing his stock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether Milroe is seriously considering that option remains unclear, but his latest comments on the Crimson Tide’s QB room for 2025 have added suspense and uncertainty to his future.

Advertisement

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Advertisement

“Next year, it’s going to be a really talented group that’s going to be in position to do a lot of special things next year,” Milroe said, via BamaOnLine. “I’m excited for those guys, for the opportunity that’s presented to them.”

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer receives exciting news from QB Jalen Milroe

Milroe’s statement doesn’t shut the door on the chance he stays for another season in Tuscaloosa, and neither does it clearly states he is heading to the NFL Draft.

Milroe will play in Reliaquest Bowl

While many NCAA stars opt-out of the bowl games, especially those who are declaring for the Draft, Milroe decided to take part in Alabama’s last game of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Crimson Tide will take on the Wolverines on December 31 in Tampa at the Reliaquest Bowl. The last time both sides met was almost an year before, on New Year’s Day at the Rose Bowl. That time around, Michigan defeated Alabama and advanced to the CFP National Championship Game.

Although the scenario is quite different now, Milroe will look to avenge the loss when they meet on New Year’s Eve at Raymond James Stadium.

Advertisement

see also Jalen Milroe, Kalen DeBoer could lose Alabama weapon to Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

“The mission right now is to complete the season,” Milroe said, via On3. “We have one more mission ahead, which is attacking Michigan. It’s all about going 1-0, preparing the right way, and so that’s where my focus is at, is winning this game, preparing the right way, taking care of my body so we can be our best us.”

Advertisement

Alabama QB room for next season

With Milroe’s futute on stand-by, the Crimson Tide still has three scholarship quarterbacks left, looking ahead to next season. Dylan Lonergan entered the transfer portal, leaving Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and freshman Keelon Russell.

Advertisement

Ty Simpson is the most experienced out of the three and would start with the lead to take over the huddle. Milroe believes Simpson is more than capable of leading the team should he declare for the Draft.

see also Jalen Milroe's net worth: How much money does the Alabama Crimson Tide QB have?

“I think he did a really good job of constantly trying to improve, trying to go 1-0. Just learning and growing as a quarterback,” Milroe stated on Simpson. “I’ve been in his shoes before being behind Bryce [Young] and learning each and every day to just try to be the best version of myself. And that’s exactly what he does.”

Advertisement