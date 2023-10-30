Lionel Messi is the greatest soccer player of all time. End of story. End of debate. No professional soccer player has won eight, yes 8, Ballon d’Ors. Messi also becomes the first active player in Major League Soccer to ever win the Ballon d’Or and the first player to not be playing in Europe to obtain the prize.



Messi’s career can best be summed up in his Ballon d’Or wins, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and now 2023 a testament to his longevity and greatness. At his peak Messi was scoring over 50 goals a season and winning every title imaginable.



This year’s Ballon d’Or comes more as a celebration for his great career and leading Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Along with his 8 wins, Messi has been nominated for the prize 14 times in his 20-year career.



Lionel Messi wins Ballon d’Or 2023



Messi was able to beat out Erling Haaland, who won the treble with Manchester City, but in what would have been a near lock for the Norwegian to win the prize any other year is eclipsed by the fact that despite a poor campaign by PSG, Messi still won the World Cup and scored 21 goals in 42 games for the French club. Erling Haaland not going to the World Cup most likely factored in when it came to voting.



For Lionel Messi the 2023 Ballon d’Or is yet another milestone in a long list of milestones for the Argentine. Along with his Ballon d’Or wins, Messi is also the all-time leading goal scorer with his country Argentina and recently has won three continental titles with the national team.



Messi is currently playing for MLS side Inter Miami, where he won the club’s first ever title the 2023 Leagues Cup, although Inter Miami missed the MLS Playoffs, 2024 is the year the team is going for broke and looking to win everything possible.