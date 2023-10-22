Lionel Messi could have, once again, Luis Suarez as his teammate. After the regular season finished in the MLS, Inter Miami’s coach, Gerardo Martino, confirmed Josef Martinez won’t return in 2024.

“Josef hasn’t traveled because it’s highly unlikely that he can continue at the institution for the next season. We discussed it and the most prudent decision we made was for him not to travel for this last match. It would have been subjecting him to a completely unnecessary risk.”

Of course, Josef Martinez’s exit opens a spot on attack for Inter Miami. That’s why the move is interpreted as an ideal chance to bring Luis Suarez. The striker played alongside Messi and Neymar during a golden era of Barcelona.

Lionel Messi’s project with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi was sensational in his first months as the new star of Inter Miami. Thanks to extraordinary performances, one of worst teams in the MLS became a contender. They won the 2023 Leagues Cup, reached the U.S. Open Cup final and had a real shot at the playoffs until Messi got injured.

All that wouldn’t have been possible without the arrival of superb players like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Furthermore, with a veteran coach like Martino, Luis Suarez could boost the roster to a championship level.

Will Luis Suarez play with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

Last summer, Inter Miami made a first push to get Luis Suarez. Gremio in Brazil answered by saying any club interested would have top pay the $75 million release clause. It was an impossible deal.

However, Suarez agreed to stay until December without complaints if Gremio guaranteed him a free exit next January. He had a previous contract with the club which expired on December 2024.

So, the current situation is completely different for Luis Suarez. He is allowed to negotiate with Inter Miami and, considering Martinez is out of the team, a reunion with Lionel Messi is closer than ever.

Will Lionel Messi come back to the MLS in 2024?

Yes. Lionel Messi is still under contract with Inter Miami. The Argentine star will take two months of vacation and then he’ll come back stronger for his full preseason with the MLS club.

“I am proud of everything the team achieved this season. With the hard work and effort of everyone, we were able to win the Leagues Cup, securing the first title in the history of Inter Miami. We reached the final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and we were even in contention for a spot in the MLS playoffs practically until the last moment.”

Furthermore, in that statement published on Instagram, Messi confirmed he will be back. By the way, in just a few days, the legend might be celebrating his eighth Ballon d’Or.

“We hold onto all the good things, and above all, the desire to improve to be even more competitive next year. I would like to thank all the people at the club and in the city of Miami for the support they always give us. I am confident that we will continue to experience incredible moments together, as we have in these past months.”