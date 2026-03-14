Lionel Messi’s Argentina could replace Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal for Estadio Azteca reopening

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal was the original choice to face Mexico during the March FIFA window for the grand reopening of the Estadio Azteca. However, amid this landscape, the outlet Marca reported that it could be Lionel Messi and Argentina who face the Mexican national team instead.

The Estadio Azteca was completely remodeled for the 2026 World Cup, and Cristiano Ronaldo was set to be the marquee star of the reopening when Mexico face Portugal on March 28.

However, the Portuguese star’s current injury with Al Nassr has put his availability for the match in doubt. Consequently, Marca reported that Mexican officials reportedly have Messi as their Plan B for the grand inauguration.

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Soccer’s all-time leading scorer is currently in Madrid undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring injury. While there is no exact return date, the Portuguese star is expected to return to action in early April, making his presence at the Estadio Azteca highly unlileky.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Portugal. (Getty Images)

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Could Argentina face Mexico on the date meant for the 2026 Finalissima?

While Argentina was originally scheduled to play the 2026 Finalissima against Spain on March 27, the match has been plunged into total uncertainty. Due to a failure between CONMEBOL and UEFA to agree on a venue, the high-profile clash is at serious risk of cancellation.

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see also Spain reportedly consider friendly game in case 2026 Finalissima vs Argentina is postponed

In a last-ditch effort, CONMEBOL has reportedly sent a final counteroffer to UEFA, proposing that the match be moved to Italy—likely Rome—and played on March 31. Insider Gaston Edul reports that if the European delegation rejects this final proposal, the Finalissima could be officially canceled.

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This deadlock has opened the door for a Plan B involving Mexico. The idea of facing Messi and company at Estadio Azteca on March 28 could become a reality if the Finalissima falls through. For Lionel Scaloni’s squad, this would serve as a vital final friendly before the 2026 World Cup, offering a high-level test against another tournament-bound side.

The two nations were previously linked to a friendly during the March 1–9 window in the United States, but the Argentine Football Association (AFA) ultimately canceled that meeting due to scheduling conflicts. Now, the fate of the Finalissima remains the final hurdle in determining whether an Argentina-Mexico showdown will headline the Azteca’s grand reopening.

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