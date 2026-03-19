Lionel Messi’s Argentina replace Finalissima date with another friendly vs Honduras

Following the cancellation of the 2026 Finalissima, Lionel Messi’s Argentina have moved quickly to reorganize their March international window. Insider Esteban Edul reports that the World Champions have secured a friendly against Honduras for Friday, March 27, effectively filling the date originally reserved for the clash with Spain.

This latest development means Argentina have successfully scheduled two friendlies for the March international window, both set to take place at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires. The world champions are slated to face Honduras followed by a clash with Guatemala on March 31.

While FIFA has already granted a special exception for Guatemala to play across two continents in a single window, Argentina are now awaiting similar clearance for the other fixture. The logistical conflict arises because Honduras are already scheduled to face Peru in Spain, on March 31, and they must receive a formal travel waiver to fly from Buenos Aires to Madrid within that four-day span.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina to face lower-level opponents again

The cancellation of the 2026 Finalissima cost Argentina a massive opportunity to test themselves against Spain, the current World No. 1 and a primary contender for the upcoming 2026 World Cup title.

Lamine Yamal of Spain. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Without that marquee matchup, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) was forced to scramble for last-minute replacements to ensure the squad remained active during the March international window. However, because most elite nations had already finalized their schedules months in advance, Argentina have once again had to settle for lower-level opponents.

Advertisement

see also Prestianni included as Messi headlines Argentina’s call-up for March friendly vs Guatemala

This has sparked a recurring wave of criticism within the country, as many feel the national team is consistently facing inferior competition during key FIFA dates. This trend was evident in late 2025 when the team faced Angola, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela, and as far back as early 2024 during a stretch of matches against El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Ecuador.