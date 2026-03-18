Prestianni included as Messi headlines Argentina’s call-up for March friendly vs Guatemala

Argentina are shifting their focus to a recently scheduled March 31 friendly against Guatemala in Buenos Aires, with head coach Lionel Scaloni officially unveiling a roster headlined by the legendary Lionel Messi.

While the squad features the familiar core of the reigning world champions, the inclusion of Benfica standout Gianluca Prestianni has emerged as the most polarizing talking point of the selection cycle.

Prestianni’s call-up comes amid significant controversy, as the 20-year-old remains at the center of a UEFA disciplinary investigation following an alleged racial slur directed at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior during a heated Champions League clash in February.

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Despite the ongoing storm surrounding the incident, Scaloni’s decision to integrate the young winger suggests the Albiceleste view him as a vital piece of their long-term depth chart ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

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Below is the complete 28-man list for the Guatemala friendly, featuring Prestianni’s first senior call-up since the November international break:

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Goalkeepers: Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid).

Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Tomas Palacios (Inter Milan), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gabriel Rojas (Racing Club), Marcos Acuna (River Plate).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Roma), Maximo Perrone (Como), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nico Paz (Como), Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica), Nicolas Gonzalez (Juventus), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Lyon), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid).

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Surprises and snubs headline Messi-led roster

Defenders Gabriel Rojas and Tomas Palacios emerged as the standout surprises in Lionel Scaloni’s latest selection for Argentina’s upcoming friendly against Guatemala.

see also Former Lionel Messi teammate and World Cup runner-up Sergio Romero retires to pursue coaching career

The duo’s inclusion highlights Scaloni’s continued commitment to integrating fresh defensive depth into the squad as the Albiceleste ramp up their preparations for a high-stakes summer in North America.

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Perhaps the most notable omission from the squad is Franco Mastantuono, whose absence has fueled debate among the Argentine faithful. The Real Madrid phenom has endured a dip in form during his debut campaign at the Bernabeu, struggling to find consistent minutes in a crowded Madrid midfield.

With the roster officially set, Argentina will face Guatemala on March 31 in a match that serves as a crucial homecoming and farewell for the reigning world champions.

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The friendly at La Bombonera marks the final domestic tune-up before the squad departs for the 2026 World Cup in June, where Lionel Messi and company will look to defend their crown on the world’s biggest stage.