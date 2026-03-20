Conmebol president calls Argentina ‘Finalissima champions’ claiming Spain ‘didn’t show up’

The canceled Finalissima between Argentina and Spain has sparked controversy after Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez firmly declared Argentina as the rightful champions, arguing that Spain failed to appear for the match. His remarks came amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the high-profile clash.

“We are two-time Finalissima champions. They didn’t show up,” Dominguez said when asked about the situation following the 2026 Finalissima canceled, responding sharply to a journalist who described the outcome as unfortunate.

The exchange grew more pointed when the reporter suggested it would have been valuable to see the champions of Conmebol and UEFA face off. Dominguez challenged the premise before doubling down on his stance, reinforcing the narrative that Argentina’s title status remains intact despite the match never being played.

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Finalissima cancellation adds tension between CONMEBOL and UEFA

The Finalissima was originally scheduled to take place at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, but regional conflicts forced organizers to reconsider both the venue and timing. Conmebol later revealed that Argentina proposed moving the match to March 31 in Italy, but UEFA considered the date unsuitable, effectively halting plans.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring a goal. Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

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Spain moves on as Argentina’s status sparks debate

see also Lionel Messi’s Argentina replace Finalissima date with another friendly vs Honduras

While uncertainty continues around a possible rescheduling, Spain has already adjusted its calendar, confirming an alternative fixture. Dominguez’s comments, however, have intensified debate, as Argentina’s claim to being recognized as two-time Finalissima champions hinges on a match that was never played. With no resolution in place, the situation leaves both sporting and political implications unresolved heading into 2026.

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