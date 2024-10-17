Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate sidelined after international break due to injury

Lionel Messi and Argentina may be leading the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers after their win over Bolivia, but Lionel Scaloni has lost a key player from the squad.

After a dominant 6-0 win over Bolivia in Buenos Aires, with Lionel Messi leading the charge, Argentina remain atop the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. However, the victory was tempered by news that Giovani Lo Celso will be sidelined due to injury.

Lo Celso didn’t play in the Bolivia match, having experienced discomfort after starting against Venezuela. Real Betis later confirmed he sustained “a moderate myotendinous injury to the rectus femoris of his right hamstring.”

According to Relevo, Lo Celso is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks, meaning he’s likely to miss action until after the next international break. This is a big setback for Betis, who have also lost Isco Alarcon until at least late November.

Since returning to Betis from Tottenham this summer, the 28-year-old has netted five goals in six appearances. Manuel Pellegrini will likely turn to Pablo Fornals to fill the void left by Lo Celso.

Giovani Lo Celso of Argentina controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Venezuela and Argentina (Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)

Lo Celso has had his share of injuries. He missed the 2022 World Cup with Argentina after undergoing surgery for a hamstring issue, and prior to that, he missed several games for Tottenham with a knee problem. However, he had remained healthy until this latest setback.

Which matches will Lo Celso miss?

Lo Celso’s absence is a blow for both Real Betis and Argentina. He will miss key LaLiga matches against rivals like Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club, and Valencia, as well as crucial Europa Conference League fixtures.

Meanwhile, La Albiceleste will have to play without him in the upcoming November fixture. In the last international break, Argentina will visit Paraguay on Nov. 14, and then host Peru on Nov. 19.